Sen. Baldwin ‘demanding answers’ from meat processors amid virus outbreaks

(WFRV) – After three large meat processors were linked to thousands of coronavirus cases in the U.S. – including over 500 in the Green Bay area – Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy says she’s demanding answers.

Sen. Baldwin sent a letter to JBS, Smithfield Foods, and Tyson Foods about recent reports of the facilities failing to follow recommended safety guidelines to protect frontline workers.

The senator spoke with WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday about what she asked of these processors.

“To commit to increasing safety standards, putting together pandemic plans for the continuing operations of their plants, and really stepping up to protect workers.”

Senator Balwin also asked for the companies to commit to being transparent about what is happening inside their plants.

So far, 5,000 workers in the meatpacking industry have either tested positive for coronavirus or have been forced to self-quarantine.

