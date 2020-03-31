1  of  70
Closings
Sen Baldwin: NE Wisconsin communities to receive over $2.4 million in fed funding to respond to coronavirus

Coronavirus

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) – Communities across Northeast Wisconsin will receive over $2.4 million in federal funding as part of new Community Development Block Grants. According to Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Madison), the funds are intended to help the communities rapidly respond to the coronavirus and the economic and housing impacts caused by it.

The funding was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic (CARES) Act that was signed into law last week. The act includes $5 billion total for CDBG funding, $37 million of which will come to Wisconsin.

Sen. Baldwin says the first round of funding is being allocated to states and local governments that received CDBG in Fiscal Year 2020. Additional CDBG funding is forthcoming, including $1 billion to states to support a response across entitlement and non-entitlement communities, and $2 billion will be allocated to states and units of local government, cities, and counties based on the prevalence and risk of coronavirus and related economic and housing disruption.

“Local officials and the communities they serve need resources to respond to the public health, economic, and housing challenges we face. This federal support will help local communities quickly respond to this pandemic,” said Senator Baldwin.

In Northeast Wisconsin, the following communities will receive CDBG funding through the CARES Act:

  • Appleton: $348,255
  • Fond Du Lac: $335,496
  • Green Bay: $595,446
  • Neenah: $128,328
  • Oshkosh: $494,757
  • Sheboygan: $539,956

Other Wisconsin communities who will receive funding include:

  • Beloit: $384,288
  • Eau Claire: $316,591
  • Janesville: $286,421
  • Kenosha: $655,910
  • La Crosse: $518,988
  • Madison: $1,160,897
  • Milwaukee: $9,574,616
  • Racine: $1,108,649
  • Superior: $417,655
  • Wausau: $371,608
  • Wauwatosa: $594,265
  • West Allis: $762,000
  • Dane County: $730,767
  • Milwaukee County: $992,237
  • Waukesha County: $861,236

The State of Wisconsin will also receive $16,107,955 in CDBG funding to support local communities on the frontlines of this pandemic.

CDBG funding can be used for the expansion of community health facilities, child care centers, food banks, and senior services.

