Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Sen. Baldwin sends letter to Pres. Trump, urging him to deliver needed supplies, PPE to Wisconsin

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has sent a letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to quickly deliver the personal protective equipment and medical supplies needed to Wisconsin.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

In the letter, Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsin has received only a fraction of the supplies it has requested from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Throughout this entire crisis, HHS and FEMA have failed to provide a sufficient explanation or any transparency on how decisions are made with respect to disbursement, other than to offer that these vital and limited supplies, such as PPE and ventilators, are delivered to ‘hot spots,'” Sen. Baldwin says in the letter. “It is unclear how your ever-changing response team defines ‘hot spot’ and there appears to be no strategy for delivering PPE and ventilators to areas of future need.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

She goes on to say that Wisconsin has not received a single ventilator as well as the full amount of PPE requested for the state’s essential workers.

Baldwin goes on to write, “It is past time that you take action to demonstrate leadership and support our states. I look forward to your response and more importantly, to the action you will take to address these concerns.”

The full letter is available here:

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"