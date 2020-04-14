Sen. Baldwin sends letter to Pres. Trump, urging him to deliver needed supplies, PPE to Wisconsin

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has sent a letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to quickly deliver the personal protective equipment and medical supplies needed to Wisconsin.

In the letter, Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsin has received only a fraction of the supplies it has requested from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Throughout this entire crisis, HHS and FEMA have failed to provide a sufficient explanation or any transparency on how decisions are made with respect to disbursement, other than to offer that these vital and limited supplies, such as PPE and ventilators, are delivered to ‘hot spots,'” Sen. Baldwin says in the letter. “It is unclear how your ever-changing response team defines ‘hot spot’ and there appears to be no strategy for delivering PPE and ventilators to areas of future need.”

She goes on to say that Wisconsin has not received a single ventilator as well as the full amount of PPE requested for the state’s essential workers.

Baldwin goes on to write, “It is past time that you take action to demonstrate leadership and support our states. I look forward to your response and more importantly, to the action you will take to address these concerns.”

The full letter is available here:

