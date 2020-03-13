Sen. Johnson consulting doctors about need to self-quarantine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is consulting with doctors about the need to self-quarantine after reportedly meeting with a member of the Spanish parliament who has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Sen. Johnson’s office, the senator regularly meets with European government officials and diplomats in his Washington office.

Sen. Johnson reportedly feels healthy and well at this time.

