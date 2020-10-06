Sen. Johnson gives update after testing positive for coronavirus

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin makes a public appearance in this 2019 file photo. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

(WFRV) – Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) says he is “feeling fine” after testing positive for coronavirus.

News of Sen. Johnson’s diagnosis came just a short time after his office released that he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 and had tested negative.

Sen. Johnson tweeted Tuesday morning, saying he is “Still feeling fine, so symptoms.” He also had a doctor appointment, which “showed clear lungs and blood tests normal.”

Update from Sen. Johnson: Still feeling fine, no symptoms. Yesterday’s doctor appointment showed clear lungs and blood tests normal. Truly appreciate all the well wishes and prayers. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 6, 2020

The Wisconsin senator is one of many who have tested positive for coronavirus after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the virus.

