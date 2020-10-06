Sen. Johnson gives update after testing positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin makes a public appearance in this 2019 file photo. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

(WFRV) – Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) says he is “feeling fine” after testing positive for coronavirus.

News of Sen. Johnson’s diagnosis came just a short time after his office released that he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 and had tested negative.

Sen. Johnson tweeted Tuesday morning, saying he is “Still feeling fine, so symptoms.” He also had a doctor appointment, which “showed clear lungs and blood tests normal.”

The Wisconsin senator is one of many who have tested positive for coronavirus after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the virus.

