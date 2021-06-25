Sen. Johnson to tout claims of adverse vaccine side effects

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Johnson, questioned the need for widespread COVID-19 vaccinations, saying in a radio interview “what do you care if your neighbor has one or not?” Johnson, who has no medical expertise or background, made the comments Thursday, April 22, during an interview with conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin plans to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccine, including the wife of a former Green Bay Packer player.

Johnson has been criticized by doctors and others for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. Johnson, who has no medical training or expertise, has not been vaccinated and claims that he’s “just asking questions.”

He said Friday that the Monday news conference in Milwaukee will allow people from across the country to tell their stories and concerns he says have been “repeatedly ignored” by the medical community.

Johnson recently questioned the need for COVID-19 vaccinations and said ‘he was getting highly suspicious of what’s happening here’.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers wrap up offseason tryout camp

Notre Dame returns to state soccer tournament in search of second gold ball

Kaukauna, Marinette punch tickets to state softball tournament

Deer District

David Bakhtiari Chugs Beer

Milwaukee Bucks 4pm Bucks live shot