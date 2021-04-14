Senate OKs Republican COVID package despite Gov. Evers’ veto threat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate gave final approval to a set of bills that would take control of billions of dollars in pandemic aid from Gov. Tony Evers and hand it to the GOP.

The state is in line to receive $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money. By law, the funding is at Evers’ disposal.

But Republicans have developed legislation that would give them control, saying that would create more accountability.

Evers has signaled he’ll veto the package, but Assembly Republicans passed it anyway on Tuesday. The Senate passed the package Wednesday afternoon, sending it on to the governor.