‘Serious surge in COVID-19 in the coming days’: ThedaCare asks for community action, hospitals nearing limit

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare is asking for the communities’ help as COVID-19 cases keep on rising, and are putting stress on local health systems.

According to ThedaCare, they are seeing an increase in patients including COVID inpatient and intensive care. ThedaCare says they are closing in on staffed-bed capacity to care for inpatient and COVID-19 patients.

“We are facing a serious surge in COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, and we need our communities’ help to change course and get infections under control,” said Dr. Imran A. Andrabi, ThedaCare President and CEO.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), as of Sept. 10 in the Fox Valley, 92% of hospital beds were in use.

Some of the steps that ThedaCare recommends communities taking are:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination if eligible

Wear a mask in public

Practice social distancing

Avoid large gatherings, especially indoors

Wash hands often with soap and water

Avoid people who are sick, stay away from others if you are sick

Get your flu shot early

Officials are also pointing out that back in Oct. 2020, local hospitals were nearing capacity due to COVID cases.

“Last year, in fall 2020, without vaccinations, the majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 were older, which put them at a greater risk of death,” said Dr. Andrabi. “Now, that group of individuals, those 65 and older, are better protected by vaccinations, with a very high percentage fully vaccinated. What we are seeing at this time is those who are falling ill with COVID-19 are younger and overall healthier. We are grateful that they have the energy to fight the virus longer. It also means their hospital stays are often extended.”

Dr. Andrabi also mentioned that the most important resources for hospitals are caregivers.

For more information visit ThedaCare’s website.