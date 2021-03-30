Seven new pharmacies to receive vaccine, includes Costco, CVS

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced seven new partners will start receiving the vaccine this week.

The seven new pharmacies are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The seven new pharmacies include:

  • Select Costco locations
  • Select CVS locations
  • Select Hy-Vee locations
  • Good Neighbor AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation
  • Health Mart
  • Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health
  • Topco

“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccine to communities across the state,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

According to the DHS, 595 pharmacies in Wisconsin will be able to order nearly 95,000 first doses directly from the federal government. That amount will include Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CVS will start scheduling appointments today (Tuesday), while Costco plans to start scheduling appointments by Friday, April 2.

Here is how to schedule an appointment with one of the seven new pharmacies:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon swimmers power through shortened season and shortened training

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra

Gamblers snap losing streak, bounce back against Team USA