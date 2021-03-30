Seven new pharmacies to receive vaccine, includes Costco, CVS

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced seven new partners will start receiving the vaccine this week.

The seven new pharmacies are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The seven new pharmacies include:

Select Costco locations

Select CVS locations

Select Hy-Vee locations

Good Neighbor AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation

Health Mart

Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health

Topco

“We are excited to expand this program in order to bring more vaccine to communities across the state,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

According to the DHS, 595 pharmacies in Wisconsin will be able to order nearly 95,000 first doses directly from the federal government. That amount will include Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CVS will start scheduling appointments today (Tuesday), while Costco plans to start scheduling appointments by Friday, April 2.

Here is how to schedule an appointment with one of the seven new pharmacies: