Several northeastern counties in Wisconsin set forth guidelines, restrictions, and recommendations for reopening

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Governor Evers ‘Safer at Home’ order was overruled by the Supreme Court on May 13, many of Wisconsin’s northeastern counties are announcing their plans to reopen their communities.

Several of the following counties and cities are setting forth restrictions, guidelines, and recommendations for their residents and businesses to adhere to as they begin to reopen.

Appleton to continue enforcing ‘Safer at Home’ order after state Supreme Court strikes it down Thursday, May 14, 2020 The City of Appleton will continue to enforce the Safer at Home order in the face of the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking it down.

Brown County enacts own safer-at-home order following court ruling Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Brown County Health Officer Anna Destree has reinstated previous orders issued in Wisconsin following a state Supreme Court ruling on the safer-at-home extension.

Calumet County reopening with restrictions Thursday, May 14, 2020 Calumet County has announced it will be reopening with restrictions that will be in effect starting May 14 and lasting until a new local or statewide order is issued.

De Pere issues Safer at Home order, joining numerous other municipalities Thursday, May 14, 2020 The De Pere Health Department has signed its own Safer at Home order, joining Brown County, the City of Appleton, the City of Menasha, and Outagamie County, which have all signed similar orders.

Door County adopts state ‘Safer at Home’ order, remains closed Thursday, May 14, 2020 Door County is adopting the state Safer at Home order through May 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Fond du Lac County issues order reopening bars, restaurants, more Thursday, May 14, 2020 A previously issued order in Fond du Lac County that closed numerous businesses has been rescinded, effective at 8 a.m. on May 14.

Kewaunee County reopening with guidelines following state Supreme Court ruling Thursday, May 14, 2020 Kewaunee County is releasing its “Move Kewaunee County Forward” plan following the state Supreme Court ruling that lifted the “Safer at Home Order” on May 13, 2020.

Manitowoc County extends Safer at Home provisions in response to Supreme Court ruling Thursday, May 14, 2020 In response to the Supreme Court ruling on May 13 regarding the revocation of the Safer at Home Order, Manitowoc County Public Health Officer, Mary Halada, has issued a local public health order extending the provisions outlined in the Safer at Home order through 11:59 p.m. on May 20.

Menasha enacts Safer at Home order, hoping for phased reopening soon Thursday, May 14, 2020 The order, which was signed at 8 a.m. on May 14, incorporates the elements of the statewide Safer at Home order, effectively immediately. The order will remain in effect until a superseding order is issued.

Outagamie County issues its own ‘Safer at Home’ order Thursday, May 14, 2020 Outagamie County has issued a Safer-at-Home order, effectively extending Governor Tony Evers’ order that established public restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Sheboygan County announces plan to reopen Thursday, May 14, 2020 In response to the State Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday, Sheboygan County has developed guidance to be released on Friday, detailing the county’s plan to reopen.

Waushara County reopening with recommendations Thursday, May 14, 2020 The Waushara County Health Department has issued recommendations to reopen Waushara County, effective on May 14, and ongoing until June 1.

Winnebago County issues Safer at Home order Thursday, May 14, 2020 Winnebago County has issued its own Safer at Home order, effective immediately, joining many other local municipalities making similar decisions after the state Supreme Court struck down the statewide order.

