Seymour’s Burger Fest to be held this summer, with changes

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – While many events are being canceled or postponed this year due to coronavirus, the 32nd year of Burger Fest in the Home of the Hamburger will go on with some modifications.

According to a release, the Home of the Hamburger Board is making changes to the event, keeping the health and safety of the community in mind.

The Seymour event will not see the Hot Air Balloon Rally, which has been postponed until 2021. A modified Burger Fest will be held on August 8, 2020.

“Based on guidance from Outagamie County and discussions with city, school, police, fire, and EMS officials and volunteer groups, we decided that a modified event and postponing the hot air balloon rally is the best way to ensure safety,” explains Donnie Planert Jr., Home of the Hamburger Board

President. “The safety of our guests will always be the number one priority.”

Burger Fest 2020 will still have its parade, starting at 11 a.m., to commemorate Hamburger Charlie’s 150th birthday. The parade will be followed by the Burger Fest car show. Cars will be featured in the parade before being on display on Depot Street.

According to a release, the parade will be live-streamed on the Home of the Hamburger’s Facebook page.

A 200 lb. burger will also be donated to essential workers.

Officials say the Bun Run, Kids Run, Ketchup Slide, and Burger Eating Contest will not be held this year. Additional virtual activities and a scavenger hunt for children 5-years-old and younger will be available. These events will allow for social distancing.

For more information on the event, visit the Home of the Hamburger’s website.

