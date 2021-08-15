“Shanty Days” returns to Algoma, perfect weather included

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – More than three decades of fun continued in Algoma with the return of “Shanty Days,” a weekend festival that usually draws thousands of people.

“Last year’s event was canceled, so it’s been about two years since Shanty Days has been here,” said Ken Weinaug, Executive Director in Algoma.

Attending the beloved festival for the first time was Local Five’s Eric Richards, who wanted to know – what are Shanty Days?

“Shanty Days is a community festival for the city of Algoma, a celebration of the Lake,” said Weinaug.

Eric soon came to find out all of the usual festival fun includes lots of vendors like CC’s Steaks and Cakes food trailer. “Our Philly cheesesteaks and Renard’s deep-fried cheese curds are big hits,” said Christie Urbanek owner of CC’s Steaks and Cakes food trailer.

Another vendor, Randy Smith, who has been a food truck owner for 30-years, shared that last year was hard. “We had a little saved up and financially we were alright,” said Smith. He is based in Texas but comes up to Wisconsin every summer. “We have a second truck here as well, so we have all sides covered,” said Smith.

An added bonus during the festival was the wonderful weather. Storm Team Five’s meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger forecasted weather in the mid 70’s to 80’s and it was right on the money.

“It’s great to be back, beautiful weather, we couldn’t ask for better weather,” said Jamie Stangel with St, Mary’s. Stangel, working the Knights of Columbus tent was also giving out some great advice, “Enjoy your family and friends, whether it’s here at Shanty Days or at home, whatever you do be safe.”