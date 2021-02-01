Shawano-Menominee Counties COVID-19 vaccination plan temporarily on hold

(WFRV) – The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department has announced their COVID-19 vaccine plans.

They are partnering with the Menominee Tribal Clinic – they will also be handling scheduling and administration of the vaccine.

However, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program has received requests for nearly 4 times as many vaccines as the State was allocated. Due to the current situation, Shawano-Menominee Counites are not eligible to receive the vaccine until the state allocation increases.

When that does happen, the Health Department will begin in Phase 1b, vaccinating those 65-years-old and older and older essential workers who are educators or school staff.

The Menominee Tribal Clinic has agreed to vaccine the following people when the time comes:

Menominee tribal members and descendants

Patients of Menominee Tribal Clinic

Essential workers on the Menominee reservation

Menominee County residents

While the SMCHD’s vaccine allocation is temporarily on hold, the Health Department is currently collaborating with community partners and developing an efficient vaccination system for when we are able to receive

vaccine.