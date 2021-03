A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic offered by Hidalgo County in the town of Mercedes. (Courtesy Photo)

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department have released information on how and when to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The flyer states that vaccines will be available by appointment only.

The days and times they released for vaccine appointments are:

Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To make an appointment you can do so online here or call at 715-526-4818.