Sheboygan Co. Coronavirus: Health officials confirm first death, person was nursing home resident

SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan County has reported its first coronavirus-related death. The patient was a resident at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health, they were notified on Tuesday, March 31, that an employee and a resident at Sunny Ridge had both tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, April 1, health officials were notified that two more residents had tested positive for coronavirus. One of these patients has died.

The other confirmed cases have been isolated.

Sheboygan County Division of Public Health officials say they are now working with Sunny Ridge to implement CDC guidelines and best practice for infection control standards.

As of Wednesday, April 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed 1,550 cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, including 24 deaths.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak