Sheboygan County announces plan to reopen

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – In response to the State Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday, Sheboygan County has developed guidance to be released on Friday, detailing the county’s plan to reopen.

Officials say the “Sheboygan County Safe Restart Recommendations” is based on federal and state guidance to slow the spread of coronavirus and bring the community’s economy back using data-driven information designed to safely reopen businesses and organizations.

“Our community has done a good job practicing social distancing, implementing best practices

and taking precautions to keep people safe and our number of active COVID-19 cases in check,”

said County Administrator Adam Payne. “As a result, Sheboygan County will not be issuing an

order to direct how businesses and organizations operate,” Payne said.

Officials say that the statewide Safer at Home Order “worked to help flatten the curve of infections of coronavirus in Wisconsin.” Despite this, Sheboygan County officials are anticipating an increase of positive test results in the coming days and week as testing ramps up.

“As we strive to return to a new norm, this is a crucial time for Sheboygan County to keep up the effort in containing COVID-19 and slow the further spread of this deadly virus,” said County Board Chairman Vern Koch.

The Sheboygan County Division of Public Health recommendations include:

If businesses or organizations choose to open, they should implement the WEDC Guidelines

Practice good hygiene and social distancing

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible

Strongly consider using cloth face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit

People who feel sick must stay at home

Phased-in capacity limits within non-essential businesses

People over the age of 60, and those who are medically vulnerable, should continue to shelter at home or avoid interacting with others

Online education and remote work are encouraged

Sheboygan County officials explain that benchmark or gating criteria will be applied to safely open and move through three phases, as seen in the Badger Bounce Back plan. This will include data such as the trajectory of positive tests, testing availability for all residents with COVID-19 symptoms, ability to treat all patients requiring hospitalization, adequate personal protective equipment available for healthcare personnel and first responders, and capacity to swiftly trace contacts of residents who are COVID-19 positive which is critical to reducing transmission.

“Sheboygan County has made progress in flattening the curve, but it is vitally important that we follow the safety measures and guidelines to keep our co-workers, families and neighbors safe,” said Public Health Officer Starrlene Grossman.

By State law, Sheboygan County has the responsibility to do what is reasonable and necessary to protect their communities from communicable diseases like COVID-19, including limiting public gatherings. The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision does not affect this authority. Payne said that based on the community’s effective track-record of collaboration, relatively small and stable number of active cases, and all the plans and preparations that have been implemented to date, Sheboygan County has chosen to provide strong guidance rather than orders to help keep citizens safe.

“We have a very thoughtful community with many highly successful businesses. All public and private organizations will need to be mindful of social distancing and other best practices in order to protect their employees and customers alike. We should hold one-another accountable and expect nothing less,” said County Administrator Payne.

Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties have already enacted orders that essentially extend the Safer at Home within the counties. Appleton, De Pere, and Menasha have issued similar orders on a city level. Meanwhile, Fond du Lac County health officials have issued an order allowing many businesses to reopen.

