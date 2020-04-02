Sheboygan P.D. announce status of city parks

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department announced on Thursday that its city parks are currently open for outdoor activities that meet the social distancing requirements.

Officials say they are following the Safer at Home order and are closing playgrounds and park equipment as well as restricting team or contact sports.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, residents may travel to public and state parks for walks, hikes, and bike rides.

Officials say these rules and restrictions may be subject to change.

