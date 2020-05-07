1  of  2
Sheboygan’s very own “Super Mom” has made 150+ masks to help protect her community

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis, (WFRV) — Sheboygan’s very own super mom works a full time job and has a 19-month-old son, but it’s what Adrienne Allen is up to when she’s not taking care of her son or working that makes her super.

Adrienne sat down with Local 5 to explain why she decided to help get her community through the pandemic.

“I work at a bank, my husband works at a grocery store, so we’re both still full-time essential workers,” she said.

It was Adrienne’s husband’s line of work that initially inspired the masks.

“In the checkout line…there’s not much space between you and a person,” she explained.

A mask isn’t a perfect solution, but it’s something.

“We can at least make sure we can take extra precautions with the masks,” Adrienne’s husband, Gregory said.

Adrienne added, “We started talking about me possibly making masks for the cashiers, and it morphed into making one for the entire store.”

It was a tall order, but Adrienne says the peace of mind was worth the work.

“It’s another layer to help keep them safe and you know, they’ve all got families, or some loved ones or something that they want to make it through at the end of the day and not catch this,” she said.

After making masks for all of Gregory’s coworkers at the grocery store, Adrienne set about making them for her coworkers at the bank, an additional 90 masks.

On top of all of that measuring, cutting, sewing, and ironing, Adrienne also takes care of her 19-month-old, Theo.

She told Local 5 he usually goes to bed at around 8 p.m.

“Usually I’ll go from eight to 11 every night,” she said of her mask-making time frame.

Adrienne has some help during those late night sewing sessions: Gregory lends a hand at the ironing station.

“I figured out that I was able to keep ironing while she was stitching things together so it’s kind of been a team effort in our house to get these out as quickly as possible,” he said.

Their mask count now stands at well over 150, and they’re still making more.

“As things progress, and things start opening up, it might be more beneficial for people to have them for when we do have that face to face contact again,” Adrienne said.

She says the work is worth the peace of mind she can help provide, “The people who have received them have been really thankful because of that peace of mind.”

