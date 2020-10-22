Shout out to Hospital workers in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Doctors, nurses and other vital medical personnel were honored with a parade of Emergency vehicles on Wednesday evening, in a show of support for the hard work and dedication they have shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees of Bellin and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital Medical Centers were greeted by fire engines and police cars, with lights and sirens going, in a small motorcade along Webster Avenue in Green Bay. The streets were lined with families and other medical personnel in a show of unity as the fight against COVID-19 continues. Wisconsin is considered a “hot spot” in surges of cases, which means that the job more difficult. “The Green Bay Metro Fire Department, along with Green Bay Police Department want to show our support for the medical professionals at the four hospitals in our neck of the woods. This is a great opportunity to show our support,” said Lt. Shauna Walesh of Green Bay Metro Fire. Walesh says that this has been a challenging year for everyone. “Everyone has been working hard, but we really want to focus on the medical professionals because they are the ones who are seeing day-to-day, the effects of COVID-19,” said Walesh.

As the emergency vehicles passed by, a first year nurse at Bellin Health captured the moment on her cell phone. ” I was nearly brought to tears, to see the support from everyone in the community,” said Caroline Wagner. Wagner told Local 5 that she graduated from Bellin College in May, and this is not a typical first year for a nurse. “Your first year is all about new experiences. COVID-19 is definitely a new experience. It’s not just new for nursing graduates, but also for nurses who have been on the job for 30 or 40 years,” said Wagner. To the men and women of the police and fire departments, Wagner said, “Thank you for all that you do. We support you as well.”

On Thursday October 22nd at 7:10 p.m. a hospital heroes parade will take place at Aurora BayCare Medical Center located at, 2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311. There also will be a parade on Friday October 23rd at 7:10 p.m. at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center located at, 1726 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303. You are encouraged to wear a mask and observe social distancing during the event.