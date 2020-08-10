LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

‘Sister Bay Fall Festival’ canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sister Bay Fall Festival is joining the list of other Wisconsin events that have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sister Bay Advancement Association announced on Monday its Sister Bay Fall Festival will not happen this year due to health risks large social gatherings can bring.

Sister Bay officials share, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the thousands of people who attend Fall Fest year after year and appreciate what that tradition means to you because it means a lot to us too. So this year, we will take the opportunity to celebrate by remembering past Fall Fest adventures and begin planning our return next year with the best 75th Anniversary celebration you’ve ever seen.”

