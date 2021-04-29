Sister centenarians, ages 100, 102, look back on life and the pandemic as their assisted living facility reopens

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The pandemic has caused many families to go a year without seeing loved ones in assisted living facilities but as the Miravida Facilities in Oshkosh allow more visitors two of their oldest residents are celebrating.

“When you get to be 100, 102 you don’t think anything of it. It’s just what you are,” said Mary Gabert.

For many families having someone reach the age of 100 is unheard of but for these Oshkosh sisters that’s old news.

“My mother was 100, Mary’s 102 and I’m 100,” said Ruth McKone.

Mary Gabert is 102 years old and her younger sister Ruth McKone is 100 and they are not the first centenarian in their family, that title belongs to their mother who also lived to 100.

Both women said the isolation during the pandemic was difficult but having each other helped them through it.

“It’s very very nice that we’re both able to be together in the same space,” Gabert.

While these women recognize everyone is different they both have one thing in common, they keep busy even after reaching the age of 100 years old.

“We keep very busy with bingo and different things. A little cocktail hour every week,” said Gabert. “I help so of the girls with the mailing, when they have mailing to get out. I think it’s good for you, you gotta keep going.”

The increase in vaccinations and decrease in cases has allowed Miravida Living to relax their visitation regulations so residents like Mary and Ruth can start to have regular visitors.