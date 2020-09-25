Six Wisconsin cities among those seeing greatest number of new COVID-19 cases in nation, per report

(WFRV) – Six Wisconsin cities are among the top 20 in the nation seeing the greatest number of new coronavirus cases, relative to their population, according to a New York Times report.

As of Friday, Sept. 25, La Crosse is at the top of that list, reporting more than 1,500 over the last two weeks. The city has averaged 79.6 per 100,000 people recently.

The Oshkosh-Neenah area is ranked fifth, reporting over 1,400 cases recently. In June, the Oshkosh-Neenah area was identified as one of the top areas in the nation seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases by the New York Times.

Over 3,000 cases and 24 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Winnebago County as of Sept. 24.

Green Bay came in eighth and Appleton came in tenth, reporting 2,547 and 1,864 new cases over the last two weeks, respectively.

Brown County health officials provided a COVID-19 update on Friday, emphasizing the importance of safe practices to help slow the spread of the virus in the area. Many Green Bay hospitals are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, causing concerns ahead of the flu season.

Three hospitals in the Fox Valley region announced they will be putting visitor limitations back in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Platteville and Stevens Point also made the list, coming in 12th and 18th, respectively.

Of the six Wisconsin cities on the list, all of them have a college or university. Campuses have become a concern for spreading COVID-19. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently announced the state’s private, non-profit, and tribal campuses will receive $8.3 million in funding to support COVID-19 testing efforts.

Five Wisconsin metropolitan areas are among the top 20 the New York Times has identified as areas seeing new COVID-19 cases increasing fastest.

The Oshkosh-Neenah area topped the list going from 482 new cases a week ago to 944 this week. That’s a change of 269 cases per 100,000 residents.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District have transitioned to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19. The nearby Menasha Joint School District announced their schools will move to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Marinette is ranked fourth, seeing an increase of 193 new cases per 100,000 people.

In ninth, Green Bay saw an increase of 151 cases per 100,000 people, jumping from 1,030 new cases a week ago to 1,517 new cases this week.

Last week, a Green Bay area school reported a teacher had passed away after a brief hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Platteville is currently ranked tenth, according to the New York Times. The city reported 147 new cases last week and 224 this week.

The Wausau-Weston area is ranked 19th, reporting 257 new cases this week compared to 120 last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Wisconsin reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth time in a week – and the fourth time since the virus reached Wisconsin in February. As of Wednesday, Sept. 23, DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.

In response to the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Gov. Evers declared a new public health emergency in response to recent a recent surge in cases among young people on Sept. 22. He also extended the state’s face covering order into November. The order was set to expire on Sunday, Sept. 28.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 in Wisconsin, click here.

Latest Stories