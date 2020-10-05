Small business, big impact program launch in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Minority owned businesses in Appleton have a new resource to assist in getting through the current tough fiscal time due to COVID-19.

The Appleton Library announced on their social media pages, that they have launched a new program designed to assist businesses that are owned by people of color. The program is called, “Small Business-Big Impact.” “The program will support business startup, retention, and expansion efforts for people of color and immigrants by working together to create a platform for sharing culturally relevant business expertise and experiences,” said Adriana McCleer Community Partnerships Supervisor at Appleton Public Library. The program made possible in part due to a grant for search engine company Google.

This program comes at a time, when most businesses need it the most given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. ” We opened on January 27th and right after that COVID-19 happened,” said Phill Brown owner of Miss Brown Fine Foods. “We are a family owned business with authentic Jamaican food. We have been barely getting by,” said Brown. For hours of operation and menu visit https://www.facebook.com/missbrownsfinefoods/

The small business, big impact program will continue through next year. McCleer says that there will be various opportunities for businesses to participate going forward. For additional information on the program, visit https://www.facebook.com/appletonpubliclibrary

