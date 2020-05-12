1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Small business resource hotline developed by Greater Green Bay Chamber

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To help out small businesses struggling during the pandemic, the Greater Green Bay Chamber has established a resource hotline.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The hotline, staffed by local business representatives, will answer small business owners’ questions relating to what is necessary to get their operations back up and running.

“If the person on the phone maybe doesn’t have the exact expertise that you need, they will get you referred over to one of the partners because somebody in the group has the expertise that you need,” Kelly Armstrong, Vice President of Economic Development for the Chamber tells WFRV Local 5.

Related: More Wisconsin businesses allowed to open under latest turn of the dial

The hotline hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number is 920-496-2116.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"