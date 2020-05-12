Small business resource hotline developed by Greater Green Bay Chamber

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – To help out small businesses struggling during the pandemic, the Greater Green Bay Chamber has established a resource hotline.
The hotline, staffed by local business representatives, will answer small business owners’ questions relating to what is necessary to get their operations back up and running.
“If the person on the phone maybe doesn’t have the exact expertise that you need, they will get you referred over to one of the partners because somebody in the group has the expertise that you need,” Kelly Armstrong, Vice President of Economic Development for the Chamber tells WFRV Local 5.
The hotline hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number is 920-496-2116.