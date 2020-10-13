Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

LISBON, Portugal (NEXSTAR) — Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. It did not say when he tested positive.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Ronaldo is in isolation and has been dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – JANUARY 12: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid receives the 2014 FIFA Ballon d’Or award for the player of the year during the FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala 2014 at the Kongresshaus on January 12, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, is Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo prior to playing their Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal, in Belgrade, Serbia. Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers are asking a U.S. judge to order closed-door arbitration or to dismiss a Nevada woman’s lawsuit seeking damages on an accusation the soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. Attorneys representing Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, didn’t immediately respond Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, to messages about two Oct. 14 court filings in the case stemming from a 2010 confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money settlement. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)



FILE – In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009. Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement Monday, July 22, 2019, that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)





On Monday, the Juventus forward posted a photo on Twitter showing him and the rest of the Portugal squad having a meal together. The players were all close to each other at a table, with Ronaldo apparently taking the photo himself at the front end.

Along with the tweet, Ronaldo wrote, in Portuguese, “United on and off the field!”

The federation said Ronaldo’s result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else on the team tested negative.

In addition to being a soccer star, Ronaldo is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. His following of 240 million people on Instagram is the globe’s largest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest Stories