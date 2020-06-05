FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Softball starts, COVID-19 changes in effect for players and spectators

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis.(WFRV)- It’s finally the time to “play softball” as some leagues start their seasons, while in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Various leagues throughout Northeast Wisconsin have to fall in line with the “Badger Bounce Back” plan that has a number of phases in order to get things up and running again. There are new guidelines about social distancing, and sanitizing the community areas in order to keep everyone safe.

In the Village of Kimberly, softball is not in field yet, but changes are still being made. “We are encouraging families to bring lawn chairs, for seating in a socially distancing manner,” said Holly Femal of Village of Kimberly Parks and Recreation. They are also increasing staffing in order to keep things clean.

As teams took to the field in Little Chute, it was clear that it had been a while, but everyone was happy to be back and also mindful of the current health crisis worldwide. “If you’re not feeling good at all-stay home,” said Dylan Hartjes of Little Chute. In addition to that advice, all players and their families are required to leave the field and park after the game to limit the amount of people at the location.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"