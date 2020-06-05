Softball starts, COVID-19 changes in effect for players and spectators

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis.(WFRV)- It’s finally the time to “play softball” as some leagues start their seasons, while in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Various leagues throughout Northeast Wisconsin have to fall in line with the “Badger Bounce Back” plan that has a number of phases in order to get things up and running again. There are new guidelines about social distancing, and sanitizing the community areas in order to keep everyone safe.

In the Village of Kimberly, softball is not in field yet, but changes are still being made. “We are encouraging families to bring lawn chairs, for seating in a socially distancing manner,” said Holly Femal of Village of Kimberly Parks and Recreation. They are also increasing staffing in order to keep things clean.

As teams took to the field in Little Chute, it was clear that it had been a while, but everyone was happy to be back and also mindful of the current health crisis worldwide. “If you’re not feeling good at all-stay home,” said Dylan Hartjes of Little Chute. In addition to that advice, all players and their families are required to leave the field and park after the game to limit the amount of people at the location.