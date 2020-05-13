1  of  2
LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Some Algoma summer festivities canceled

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Some summer festivities in Algoma will be canceled due to the uncertainties surround the coronavirus, as well as pending contractual obligations, according to the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Canceled events include the Algoma City Wide Garage Sale, the Thursday night Concerts in the Park Series, and the Shanty Days Celebration.

“We understand fully that this is a huge disappointment to our community, businesses, non-profits, and residents that benefit from these events,” officials said. “But in this time of uncertainty, we must responsibly follow the guidelines that have been set forth of social distancing and limited attendance. In addition, these events are funded through generous sponsorships from our business community. Due to the economic impact many have felt, we did not feel it was appropriate to make funding requests at this time.”

The Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce and Event Committee members say they are eagerly looking forward to seeing our community celebrate bigger and better in 2021.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

