Some counties awaiting guidance on next steps following Safer at Home ruling

(WFRV) – While counties across Northeast Wisconsin have announced orders essentially extending the Safer at Home order in their communities, some northern counties say they’re waiting for guidance from state and local authorities to determine what is next.

In a Thursday release, Oconto County officials say they are meeting with local partners and consulting with state and local authorities to determine what the next steps are to protect community health and safety.

“In the meantime, Oconto County respectfully requests that residents do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Actions you can take include:

Maintain at least 6 feet between yourself and others;

Do not congregate in groups larger than 10 people without physical distancing between groups;

Wash your hands frequently;

Disinfect frequently touched surfaces;

Cover coughs and sneezes;

Stay home when you are sick.”

The county is also encouraging businesses to protect customers and staff by adopting appropriate guidelines like those outlined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation which can be found by clicking here.

“The change in the law does not mean that the COVID-19 virus is any less contagious or serious. Oconto County officials will work together towards a plan that keeps our residents and visitors as safe and healthy as possible,” officials added.

Officials with the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department echoed Oconto County’s statement, saying, “We know that COVID-19 is easily transmittable and is present in Shawano and

Menominee Counties. This virus knows no boundaries and therefore, the most effective way to prevent, control, and suppress this virus is to take a statewide approach.”

They are encouraging residents to take precautions like practicing social distancing and staying home if you feel sick in order to protect themselves, their families, and the community.

“Similarly, we strongly encourage local businesses to protect customers and staff by adopting appropriate safety guidelines,” officials with the Shawano-Menominee Counties

Health Department said.

Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties issued their own safer-at-home orders while Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties are allowing things to return to normal as officials focus on reopening plans.

