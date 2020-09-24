Some Wisconsin colleges, universities receiving $8.3M for COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor has announced $8.3 million for COVID-19 testing at the state’s private, non-profit, and tribal colleges and universities. This comes as many report a growing number of cases just weeks into the fall semester.

According to a Thursday release, this effort follows one from earlier this summer that provided private, nonprofit, and tribal campuses with more than $10 million in general COVID-19 support.

“All across our state we are seeing an alarming increase in positive cases of COVID-19, especially among 18 to 24 year olds in our campus communities,” says Governor Tony Evers. “No campus exists in a bubble, so it is critical that we all work together to stop the spread of this virus for the health and safety of not only those on our college campuses, but for Wisconsinites in every corner of our state, and testing is a key step in doing just that.”

The testing effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the program provides reimbursement for COVID-19 testing, specimen collection, and other related expenditures incurred by private, nonprofit colleges and universities.

These institutions may use the funding to procure COVID-19 tests and testing services to test students, faculty, and staff who are symptomatic, asymptomatic, or in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.

Locally, St. Norbert College is reporting 56 active cases of COVID-19 on its campus while Lawrence University is reporting five total active cases as of last week.

Gov. Evers and other state officials are scheduled to provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24. Watch here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Packers vs Saints Preview

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court