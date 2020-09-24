Some Wisconsin colleges, universities receiving $8.3M for COVID-19 testing

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s governor has announced $8.3 million for COVID-19 testing at the state’s private, non-profit, and tribal colleges and universities. This comes as many report a growing number of cases just weeks into the fall semester.

According to a Thursday release, this effort follows one from earlier this summer that provided private, nonprofit, and tribal campuses with more than $10 million in general COVID-19 support.

“All across our state we are seeing an alarming increase in positive cases of COVID-19, especially among 18 to 24 year olds in our campus communities,” says Governor Tony Evers. “No campus exists in a bubble, so it is critical that we all work together to stop the spread of this virus for the health and safety of not only those on our college campuses, but for Wisconsinites in every corner of our state, and testing is a key step in doing just that.”

The testing effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), the program provides reimbursement for COVID-19 testing, specimen collection, and other related expenditures incurred by private, nonprofit colleges and universities.

These institutions may use the funding to procure COVID-19 tests and testing services to test students, faculty, and staff who are symptomatic, asymptomatic, or in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.

Locally, St. Norbert College is reporting 56 active cases of COVID-19 on its campus while Lawrence University is reporting five total active cases as of last week.

Gov. Evers and other state officials are scheduled to provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24. Watch here.