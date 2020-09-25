Brown County officials give Sept. 25 COVID-19 update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County officials are providing a COVID-19 update Friday morning.

This comes after many schools in the Brown County area have encountered obstacles related to the virus.

Late Thursday, the Unified School District of De Pere announced it would transition to virtual learning for two weeks due to cases of COVID-19 across the district and the need for staff to quarantine.

The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

A West De Pere elementary school transitioned to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

