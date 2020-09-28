Brown County officials unveil new COVID-19 dashboard during Sept. 28 update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County officials provided an update on the county’s COVID-19 response Monday morning.

Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree unveiled a new dashboard to help residents track the spread of COVID-19.

The dashboard provides numerous data points for Brown County, including daily hospitalizations, the seven-day rolling average of positive cases among residents age 5-18, the number of new cases, total cases, total negatives, positive cases by age and gender, the burden rate, and the 14-day rolling average.

‘Burden rate’ takes the total positive cases the county has seen in the last seven days and turns it into a rate based on the population.

To view the dashboard, visit stayhealthybc.com.

Destree says some of the data may be different from those reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services because they remove some information, like duplicate cases or cases in Oneida Nation.

The update comes after Green Bay hospitals reported that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

Many school districts across Brown County are adjusting to challenges imposed by the virus.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

On Thursday, the Unified School District of De Pere announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District have transitioned to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

