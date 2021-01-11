SOON: DHS officials give Jan. 11 update on state’s COVID-19 status

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials are providing an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Jan. 11.
Those speaking during the briefing will include:
- Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.
