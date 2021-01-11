SOON: DHS officials give Jan. 11 update on state’s COVID-19 status

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials are providing an update on the status of the state’s COVID-19 situation on Jan. 11.

Those speaking during the briefing will include:

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The full briefing will be streamed above starting at 1:30 p.m.