Spike in new positive COVID-19 cases, virus-related deaths remain low

SUNDAY 12/27/2020 1:47 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 470,818 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,692 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 29,791 (6.3%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 30,331 (6.5%) yesterday.
A total of 2,803,513 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,902 test results available today, 46.65% were positive. DHS says 2,332,695 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 1,089 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 240 are in an ICU. A total of 2,437 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.
Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|470,818
|468,531 (+2,287)
|Active cases
|29,791 (6.3%)
|30,331 (6.5%)
|Recovered cases
|436,233 (92.7%)
|433,415 (92.5%)
|Negative tests
|2,332,695
|2,330,080 (+2,615)
|Patients at alternate care facility
|0
|0 (+0)
|Patients hospitalized
|1,089
|1,243 (-154)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|240
|260 (-20)
|Hospital beds available
|2,437
|2,058 (+379)
|Ever hospitalized
|20,829 (4.4%)
|20,734 (+95)
|COVID-19 deaths
|4,692
|4,683(+9)
As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.
Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.
Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.
Graphs courtesy DHS
Unable to view graphs below? Click here.
Latest Stories
- Spike in new positive COVID-19 cases, virus-related deaths remain low
- The Latest: Nashville police ID man in bombing case
- UPDATE: Walnut Street Bridge going up for undetermined amount of time, continue avoiding intersection of W. Walnut St. and Ashland Ave.
- Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 12/27/2020