Spike in new positive COVID-19 cases, virus-related deaths remain low

SUNDAY 12/27/2020 1:47 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 470,818 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 4,692 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 29,791 (6.3%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 30,331 (6.5%) yesterday.

A total of 2,803,513 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,902 test results available today, 46.65% were positive. DHS says 2,332,695 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 1,089 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 240 are in an ICU. A total of 2,437 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. Since Oct. 21, the alternative care facility has seen 168 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 470,818 468,531 (+2,287) Active cases 29,791 (6.3%) 30,331 (6.5%) Recovered cases 436,233 (92.7%) 433,415 (92.5%) Negative tests 2,332,695 2,330,080 (+2,615) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (+0) Patients hospitalized 1,089 1,243 (-154) COVID-19 patients in ICU 240 260 (-20) Hospital beds available 2,437 2,058 (+379) Ever hospitalized 20,829 (4.4%) 20,734 (+95) COVID-19 deaths 4,692 4,683(+9) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level – including one Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing critically high case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing critically high activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Kewaunee County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is experiencing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

Graphs courtesy DHS

