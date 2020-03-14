Breaking News
8 new cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, including 1 in Winnebago Co.
St. Joseph Food Program to close for two days, preparing for alternative food distribution

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Joseph Food Program will be closed for a few days in response to the coronavirus.

Operations will be closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, to prepare for alternative food distribution starting Wednesday, March 18th.

Monica Clare, Executive Director of St. Joseph Food Program, Inc. said in a statement, “Our priority is maintaining health, safety and well-being of everyone who comes to St. Joseph Food Program.

They go on to say the brief pause is necessary to help avoid any further inconvenience or disruption of service.

