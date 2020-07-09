St. Norbert College announces return-to-campus plan

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College has announced its return-to-campus plan ahead of students’ return in fall.

According to a release, the plan identifies protocols for three phases of managed progression from limited contact to an eventual complete return to the new normal.

Officials say the decision to move between phases will be made in consultation with local public-health authorities and will be based on currect coronavirus activity at the college and within De Pere, Brown County, and Wisconsin.

The St. Norbert Return-to-Campus plan includes critical protocols aimed at ensuring the health and safety of the campus community and their families. Those protocols include:

Wearing face coverings.

Maintaining physical distancing.

Adopting enhanced cleaning measures.

Staying home when sick.

St. Norbert students, faculty, and staff will review and acknowledge a checklist to confirm they are symptom-free, have not been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, and have not traveled internationally within the last 14 days. Everyone on campus, ongoing, will be required to conduct daily self-assessments for COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently, the St. Norbert campus is operating in Phase 1, meaning students and many employees are off-campus. Officials expect to enter Phase 2 on Monday, August 3. Then, staff will return to working on campus. Students are scheduled to return to campus between August 17-20 with staggered move-in times.

According to St. Norbert’s website, to move to Phase 2, the college must be able to meet benchmarks outlined in the COVID-19 Case Response Policy. Those are:

An adequate supply of viral diagnostic tests and adequate financial support to obtain, administer, and process them.

The authorization and capacity to isolate cases and to quarantine and trace contacts of those students who test positive for COVID-19.

Adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for students, faculty, and staff as well as health care workers and campus first responders.

The ability to continue to offer online courses for high-risk students and faculty. High-risk factors may include age or existing medical conditions.

To enter Phase 3, officials say:

Cases of COVID-19 are rare and transmission is controlled.

Vaccines and/or antivirals are widely available.

Restrictions may be lifted and campus life may return to normal.

The college community continues to maintain awareness of prevailing public-health and personal-hygiene guidelines and are expected to observe these guidelines at all times.

For a full look at St. Norbert’s phased approach and its coronavirus response, visit the college’s website.

