St. Norbert College requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Cases of Covid are rising in Northeast Wisconsin and that is having an impact on a local college. Kris Schuller reports when students return to St. Norbert College this fall, they’ll be asked to wear masks indoors.

When students return to St. Norbert College this fall, all will be asked to wear masks indoors. A request the college had hoped it could lift for vaccinated students this year.

“We are here with the delta variant and a substantial transmission level according to the CDC, so we must follow the CDC guidelines,” said Chrystal Woller.

College Health Center Director Woller is referring to those new guidelines issued recently, that say in areas of substantial or high transmission, to prevent the spread of the aggressive delta variant, masks should be worn indoors, vaccinated or not.

“When they are in our public buildings, they will be indoors wearing masks, until our transmission level changes,” said Woller.

Bottom line for the change, is to stop the spread of the virus and to keep everyone on this campus safe.

“Right now it’s looking like the trends are increasing with this new delta variant,” said Woller.

“If it’s a little fire, it’s easy to put out. If it’s a big one, you’re going to need a lot of help,” said Dr. Bradley Burmeister from Bellin Health.

Dr. Burmeister says the rate of growth of new cases troubles him. He says Bellin had gone a week without any Covid patients hospitalized – but that is fast changing.

“Even though the numbers are fairly small, that rate of growth in just a couple weeks is something that we need to watch closely,” said Burmeister. “We want to try to tamper things down now.”

And with delta in the community, SNC is trying to do just that – implementing an indoor masking policy to prevent the spread of the virus on campus.

“We have to adapt to what the transmission levels are,” said Woller.

And urging everyone to get vaccinated soon.

Woller says the college closely monitors the virus and if things improve – they can adjust the policy.