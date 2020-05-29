St. Norbert College to resume in-person classes for fall semester, with changes

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College will hold in-person classes for a portion of the fall semester, adding that the school “must remain flexible in responding to developing circumstances” regarding the coronavirus.

According to a Thursday release, fall classes will begin Monday, August 24. The traditional Long Weekend in October has been canceled “to minimize the spread of the virus” as many students travel during that break.

On-campus instruction will end Tuesday, November 24. Virtual instruction will occur on Wednesday, November 25, “ensuring required weeks of instruction for compliance purposes.” St. Norbert says remote instruction, which would typically be in the form of a final exam, will occur from November 30 through December 4.

St. Norbert College canceled its September Family Weekend and SNC Day event, which serves as a sort of open house for families and the community, early on as the coronavirus made its way into Wisconsin. Commencement for the class of 2020 was also postponed from mid-May to late August. Details regarding commencement have not been released.

In early May, UW System President Ray Cross announced the system was working on safety protocols to enable students to return to campuses if the coronavirus pandemic stretches into fall. He says officials want to be able to test faculty, staff, and students, trace student contacts, create a way to isolate the sick and asymptomatic, identify public spaces where a number of people can meet, and provide protective gear to faculty and staff.

Schools in the UW System like UW-Oshkosh and UW-Green Bay have already announced furloughs to help combat the financial challenges imposed by the coronavirus. Holy Family College, a private school in Manitowoc, announced it would cease operations in August following increased costs, decreased spending, and the current pandemic.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5