St. Norbert to require masks starting August 2

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – In an email sent out to students, faculty and staff St. Norbert College is requiring masks indoors regardless if people are vaccinated.

Originally, the college sent out communication on July 30 saying: “If Brown County is considered an area of substantial or high transmission, then – in accordance with CDC guidelines, to maximize protection from the Delta variant of COVID-19 and to prevent possibly spreading the virus to others – all community members and visitors will wear masks indoors.”

However, Brown County’s level was updated from moderate to substantial.

For that reason, St. Norbert made the decision to require masks indoors for people vaccinated or unvaccinated. According to officials, the requirement will apply at all times, except when one is in their personal work or living space. Masks are optional outside.

St. Norbert says they will continue to monitor the situation and make updates as appropriate.

More information on St. Norbert’s information on COVID-19 can be found online.

