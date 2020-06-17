GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay accepting donations at east, west side locations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After several weeks of limited donation drop off times, St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay has reopened donation drop off sites at its east and west side stores.

Donation drop-off reopened on Monday, according to St. Vincent de Paul. Previously, donations were only being accepted at a seperate warehouse. Donated items were kept in the warehouse for several days due to concerns regarding coronavirus.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

St. Vincent de Paul says donors continued to fill the warehouse, even with limited drop-off days.

Now, donations are being accepted at the donation drop-off at the east side store at 920 Weise Street and the west side store at 940 Hansen Road. Donations will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. daily. St. Vincent de Paul asks donors to only drop off items during these hours.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"