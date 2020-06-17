GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After several weeks of limited donation drop off times, St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay has reopened donation drop off sites at its east and west side stores.
Donation drop-off reopened on Monday, according to St. Vincent de Paul. Previously, donations were only being accepted at a seperate warehouse. Donated items were kept in the warehouse for several days due to concerns regarding coronavirus.
St. Vincent de Paul says donors continued to fill the warehouse, even with limited drop-off days.
Now, donations are being accepted at the donation drop-off at the east side store at 920 Weise Street and the west side store at 940 Hansen Road. Donations will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. daily. St. Vincent de Paul asks donors to only drop off items during these hours.