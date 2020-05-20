1  of  2
Closings
Stadium View Bar & Grill opens for business

Coronavirus

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill is one of the several Wisconsin businesses that are reopening their services to the community.

The sports bar opened on May 20 at around 11 a.m. and plans to stay open until bar close, the restaurant has also opened its rooftop bar, patio, and beer garden for the community to enjoy.

The business said, “Thank you to everyone for your support & love … Our team is ready to show you all that we’ve learned on how to keep you safe & distanced… But still making sure that you are well taken care of!”

The Stadium View team wants the public to know that they have spent several hours preparing and going through different scenarios on how to maintain proper social distancing practices and good hygiene within its business to ensure the safety of all its customers and employees.

