Starbucks giving free coffee to US healthcare workers, first responders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starbucks is giving away free coffee nationwide to first responders and healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the coffee chain said the promotion is underway now through May 3.
Any customer who identifies themselves as a first responder or worker in the healthcare system will receive a free tall coffee.
Those who are eligible include:
- Police officers
- Firefighters
- Paramedics
- Doctors
- Nurses
- Hospital and medical staff, researchers
The deal is applicable at participating Starbucks locations across the US.
Since the start of the pandemic, Starbucks shuttered many of its locations and limited services to drive-through services only.
Additionally, Starbucks said its foundation will be donating $500,000 to organizations delivering care packages and needed medical items such as personal protective equipment.
