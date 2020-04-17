Starbucks has a plan for gradually reopening: Here’s how it will work

Closings
(NEXSTAR) – Starbucks has a plan for reopening after last month’s coronavirus closures.

The company is adopting a ‘monitor and adapt’ strategy to re-open certain cafes.

CEO Kevin Johnson addressed employees in an open letter.

He wrote that “Every community will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.”

Johnson also wrote the company has developed a so-called “data-rich dashboard” that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.

In March, many Starbucks locations shifted to drive-through only.

Others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery and at-home delivery.

