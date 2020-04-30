1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Starbucks preparing to gradually reopen in the coming weeks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Starbucks-logo_20161019141309-159532

(WFRV) – Starbucks says its preparing to slowly reopen to customers after closing various locations across the nation.

According to a release from the company, “more Starbucks stores will be ready to serve customers in a range of ways” while working in cooperation with local health officials and governments. Starbucks had announced it had a plan to gradually reopen locations in mid-April.

“This will be determined on a store-by-store basis as Starbucks continues to prioritize the health and wellbeing of customers and partners (employees),” the release continues.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Starbucks says customers will be able to order and pay ahead of time using the Starbucks App and pick up their order at the door or in the drive-thru. If social distancing can be implemented, select Starbucks locations will offer ‘grab and go’ – customers can place an order in the cafe and then take it to go.

“Drive-thrus remain open to serve customers and additional delivery locations are now available through Starbucks Delivers via Uber Eats. To find a store near you, visit the store locator on Starbucks.com or the Starbucks App for locations and hours,” the company adds.

In March, Starbucks locations shifted to to-go only as a way to encourage social distancing.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"