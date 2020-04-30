Starbucks preparing to gradually reopen in the coming weeks

(WFRV) – Starbucks says its preparing to slowly reopen to customers after closing various locations across the nation.

According to a release from the company, “more Starbucks stores will be ready to serve customers in a range of ways” while working in cooperation with local health officials and governments. Starbucks had announced it had a plan to gradually reopen locations in mid-April.

“This will be determined on a store-by-store basis as Starbucks continues to prioritize the health and wellbeing of customers and partners (employees),” the release continues.

Starbucks says customers will be able to order and pay ahead of time using the Starbucks App and pick up their order at the door or in the drive-thru. If social distancing can be implemented, select Starbucks locations will offer ‘grab and go’ – customers can place an order in the cafe and then take it to go.

“Drive-thrus remain open to serve customers and additional delivery locations are now available through Starbucks Delivers via Uber Eats. To find a store near you, visit the store locator on Starbucks.com or the Starbucks App for locations and hours,” the company adds.

In March, Starbucks locations shifted to to-go only as a way to encourage social distancing.

