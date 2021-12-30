State adds over 7,800 new COVID cases, highest in 2021, 58.1% of Wisconsinites vaccinated

THURSDAY 12/30/2021 1:54 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 987,543 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 10,044 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 25,325 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 422 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 987,543 979,661 (+7,882) Received one dose of vaccine 3,614,975 (62.0%) 3,610,391 (61.9%) Fully vaccinated 3,388,135 (58.1%) 3,386,961 (58.1%) COVID-19 deaths 10,044 10,014 (+30) Ever hospitalized 51,087 50,910 (+177) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,586 patients. Of those, 397 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 24.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 8,579,091 vaccines and 1,587,764 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Dec. 30.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, December 29, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 20 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 52 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Brown, Door, and Manitowoc County are Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, Fond du Lac County and Oconto County are seeing no significant change.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties in very high case activity levels, Outagamie, Waupaca, and Winnebago County are seeing growth.

Multiple Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing no significant change in very high case activity levels – Calumet, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Shawano, and Waushara County.

There are zero Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.