State DHS encouraging School Districts to revise COVID-19 policies to include testing

(WFRV)- As reports of more and more coronavirus cases rise throughout Wisconsin, especially with the Omicron variant, State health Officials are advising School Districts on the best protocols.

On Monday, January 10, the State’s Department of Health Services (DHS) released guidance on how to best combat the ongoing pandemic.

Within the release, there are two major points the DHS advises schools on; to sign up for the testing programs and to require masking again. Some local schools, like Appleton Area School District, are preparing to discuss updating their masking policies.

A major factor in controlling the spread of this virus and creating a healthy environment is testing. The DHS has received federal funding to support school-based COVID-19 testing for teachers, staff, students, and families alike for the current school year.

Officials explain these programs are dedicated to helping public, private, or charter schools from grades K-12. If schools are interested in joining these programs, details can be found on the DHS’ website.

The other major point Health officials stressed- anyone and everyone needs to properly mask up. They explain this helps continue in-person learning experiences at schools. Multiple studies continue to reveal that face masking can help reduce the spread of the virus.

For more information regarding the recent COVID-19 activities throughout the state, and the nation, you can check out our Coronavirus section. Located right on the homepage, under the “News” tab.