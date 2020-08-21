MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until Oct. 1.
That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month.
A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills. In comparison, 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the two previous years.
Last month the PSC voted to extend the moratorium to Sept. 1.
Latest Stories
- Watch: Postmaster general answers senators’ questions
- State extends ban on utility disconnections amid COVID-19
- Postmaster to testify in Senate on mail, Mnuchin denies role
- Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: ‘Just Plane Funny’ skits set outdoors in Sturgeon Bay