State health officials provide Oct. 29 Wisconsin COVID-19 update

(WFRV) – State officials will provide an update on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response.
Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk of the Department of Health Services will be joined by Maj. Russell Simonis, Officer in Charge of the Specimen Collection Action Team with the Wisconsin National Guard and Svea Erlandson, Civilian Lead of COVID-19 Specimen Collection Action Team with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The full briefing will be streamed live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
