State officials to give COVID-19 update ahead of Trump, Biden stops

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide a COVID-19 update Friday morning ahead of campaign visits from both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:

Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases

Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor

The full briefing will be streamed above at 10 a.m.

