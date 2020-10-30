State officials to give COVID-19 update ahead of Trump, Biden stops

(WFRV) – Wisconsin officials will provide a COVID-19 update Friday morning ahead of campaign visits from both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Governor Tony Evers will be joined by:
- Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services
- Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases
- Ryan Nilsestuen, Chief Legal Counsel, Office of the Governor
The full briefing will be streamed above at 10 a.m.
