Statewide health care workers seek help from the public

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “We need your help.” That’s the underlying message from statewide health care workers.

Frontline Wisconsin health care workers and providers, including Green Bay’s Bellin Health, issued a plea to the public to help curb the spread of the virus:

“We’re on the frontlines. It’s our job to save lives and get people better. But fighting this pandemic puts our families at risk, too. We need your help. Mask up, wash your hands, and if you go out, stay at least six feet apart. Please, do this for your family, and ours.”

The latest “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition public education announcement begins airing on broadcast TV, radio, and digital platforms throughout Wisconsin today.

Since its launch in October, the “Stop the COVID Spread!” coalition has grown quickly to include more than 125 of Wisconsin’s leading health care, business, and advocacy organizations. The organizations have joined together in a campaign to educate the public about the seriousness of the growing crisis in Wisconsin and the critical and growing need for preventative measures.