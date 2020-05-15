Stay-At-Home extension in Manitowoc, some businesses partially open

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV)- The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision late Wednesday to strike down the “Stay-At-Home” order set in place by Governor Tony Evers in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, had some local businesses looking forward to opening their doors completely.

“We are super excited! We love all of our customers and we can’t wait to see them. We miss them,” said Betty Spaeth of Tower Tavern in Manitowoc. Spaeth, like other employees of businesses in the County are going to have to wait a little longer to serve their customers fully, after a decision was made Thursday afternoon extending the “Stay-At-Home” order locally.

Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegalbauer explains the decision to extend the order, ” We also want businesses to open safely by educating them and allowing them to take voluntary steps to keep our residents safe going forward.” At Tower Tavern, Spaeth says that their common practices have always been to keep the location clean and sanitary for customers as well as staff. “We have always been clean,”said Spaeth

The extension of the order will expire on May 21st, as the County coordinates with businesses on how to properly prepare to open given the COVID-19 crisis, and follow new and updated guidelines in place by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Tower Tavern will continue to offer “take-out & car side-to-go” options for their restaurant menu only.

